ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery Budget gets council nod

March 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

There were fears that the wafer-thin majority of UDF might result in a deadlock

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipal Budget for 2023-24 received the council’s nod on Saturday amid fears that the wafer-thin majority enjoyed by the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) might result in a deadlock.

The UDF has 20 members in the 42-member council. The Left front has a strength of 21, including the support of an Independent, while the BJP is represented by a single councillor.

Bindu Mohan, Independent councillor who had been with the Left for some time, supported the Budget when it was placed for approval. The lone BJP member stayed away from voting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2022, a no-confidence motion moved by the Left front against municipal chairperson Seema Kannan was dismissed after it failed to garner sufficient number of votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US