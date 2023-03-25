HamberMenu
Kalamassery Budget gets council nod

There were fears that the wafer-thin majority of UDF might result in a deadlock

March 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipal Budget for 2023-24 received the council’s nod on Saturday amid fears that the wafer-thin majority enjoyed by the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) might result in a deadlock.

The UDF has 20 members in the 42-member council. The Left front has a strength of 21, including the support of an Independent, while the BJP is represented by a single councillor.

Bindu Mohan, Independent councillor who had been with the Left for some time, supported the Budget when it was placed for approval. The lone BJP member stayed away from voting.

In December 2022, a no-confidence motion moved by the Left front against municipal chairperson Seema Kannan was dismissed after it failed to garner sufficient number of votes.

