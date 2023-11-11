Kalamassery blasts: evidence collection continues

November 11, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - KOCHI

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the twin blasts at Kalamassery continued evidence collection along with the prime accused, Martin V.D., for the third day running on Friday.

He was taken to electrical shops at Palarivattom from where he had purchased the materials, which he allegedly used for making the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for triggering the blasts.

The evidence collection lasted for around four hours. He was taken to three shops from where he purchased the remote control, LEDs, and battery. Besides, he was also taken to another shop from where he had purchased plastic bags. All shop owners reportedly recognised him.

Since they got his custody till November 15, the SIT had taken him to the convention centre where the blasts had taken place and a fire cracker shop at Thripunithura from where he allegedly bought 50 high-intensity crackers for making the IEDs.

The evidence collection is likely to continue on Saturday when he may be taken to petrol pumps from where he had bought fuel.

