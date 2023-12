December 07, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The death toll in the blasts that rocked the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ convention at Kalamassery here has risen to eight, with Lilly John, 76, of Vandamattom, Thodupuzha, dying at a private hospital near here on Thursday.

Her husband K.A. John, 77, had died of the injuries sustained in the blast that occurred on October 29 at the convention venue. Ms. Lilly died late in the afternoon due to cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

