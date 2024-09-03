Kalamassery agricultural festival to get under way on September 7

The second edition of the Kalamassery Agricultural Festival (Kalamassery Karshikotsavam) will begin on September 7 at Chackola’s Pavilion. Exhibition, food festival, seminars, discussions, and cultural events will be part of the festival.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi that the agricultural fest had become a popular event in its second year. The carnival procession to mark the inauguration has been cancelled as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the massive landslides in Wayanad.

Some of the agricultural produce would be auctioned, and profit from the auctions would be donated to the relief fund for Wayanad, the Minister added.

The fest is being organised as part of ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’, and exhibition and sale will be the focus of the event. All vegetables will be available at the stalls. There will be a total of 132 stalls during the week-long festival.

Agricultural value-added products from enterprises that have been recently launched, agricultural implements and food festival will also be part of the festival. Different sectors, including mushroom and honey farming, will be represented at the exhibition. Those who buy coupons for ₹750 will be able to purchase products worth ₹1,000.

‘Cultural evenings’ will be held on all the days of the exhibition. A campaign to revive agriculture will also be held in the Kalamassery constituency ahead of the festival.

The festival will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan on September 7 at 5 p. m. Singer K.S. Chithra will inaugurate the exhibition and sales.

There will be a cooking contest on September 8, discussion on literature on September 9, a face-to-face with businessperson M.A. Yusuff Ali on September 10, and a media seminar on September 11. The valedictory meeting will be on September 12.