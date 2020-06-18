Kalamasserry police station shut after cop tests positive for COVID-19

The Kalamasserry police station within the Kochi city limits remains closed to the public and the entire police personnel have been sent into quarantine after a civil police officer attached to the station was tested positive for COVID-19 on late Wednesday night.
The police officer was shifted to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Thursday around 1 am
Nearly 60 police personnel attached to the station will either serve institutional or home quarantine. As of now, around 12 personnel have been isolated in a facility at Eda Kochi. A minimum staff will remain quarantined at the station and will manage routine works alongside.
Tests of all of the affected personnel will be conducted shortly.
The officer who tested positive was deployed for visiting people quarantined on returning from abroad to ensure that they complied with quarantine protocol.
The entire expenses for the quarantine, test and treatment of officers will be borne by police credit cooperative society and police associations, said N.V. Nishad, district secretary, Kerala Police Association.
