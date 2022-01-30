Kalam bust at Kochi’s Marine Drive to be repaired

KOCHI

30 January 2022 23:15 IST

With much of the Marine Drive walkway (barring a portion near the KINCO boat jetty and the upcoming Water Metro jetty near High Court) being repaired under a ₹7.20-crore project by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the walkway, will take steps to repair the damaged bust of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the waterfront, official sources said.

This will be in addition to the renovation of the Marine Drive shopping complex that the GCDA owns. The flanks of the walkway leading to the building and other structures on the eastern side too will be renovated, they added.

The renovation work will include waterproofing of the walkway. In addition, efforts are on to extend the walkway from behind the Children’s Park to Rajendra Maidan through Subhash Chandra Bose Park, it is learnt.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as CSML renovated much of the 2.20-km walkway, trees and shrubs along the stretch remain to be pruned.