HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalady police register cheating case against former SP

July 09, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalady police have registered a case against Sunil Jacob, who retired as Superintendent of Police, on the charge of cheating a Chowara native of ₹6.75 lakh.

This was after he allegedly assured him that he would help settle a case in which the Chowara native was reportedly cheated of ₹3.25 crore in two incidents relating to software rights. The retired SP allegedly assured him that he would help recover the amount using his ‘high-level influence’, if he was given 30% of the amount, through an agency that he operated.

The Kalady police have requested those who were similarly cheated to contact them through the station phone number 0484-2462360.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.