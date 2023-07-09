Kalady police register cheating case against former SP

July 09, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

The Kalady police have registered a case against Sunil Jacob, who retired as Superintendent of Police, on the charge of cheating a Chowara native of ₹6.75 lakh.

This was after he allegedly assured him that he would help settle a case in which the Chowara native was reportedly cheated of ₹3.25 crore in two incidents relating to software rights. The retired SP allegedly assured him that he would help recover the amount using his ‘high-level influence’, if he was given 30% of the amount, through an agency that he operated.

The Kalady police have requested those who were similarly cheated to contact them through the station phone number 0484-2462360.