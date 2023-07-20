Kalady police intensify hunt for accused in station protest case

July 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police have intensified hunt for the accused involved in a case registered in connection with the alleged threatening of cops during a protest at the police station on Sunday and the forcible release of Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists who were arrested in connection with a clash at Sree Sankara College, Kalady.

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) arraigning Congress MLAs T.J. Saneesh Kumar Joseph and Roji M. John and 13 other identifiable persons as accused. So far, the police have arrested only Youth Congress Kanjoor mandalam president Ebin Davis, one of the accused.

“We are on the hunt for the rest of the accused,” said an officer with the Kalady police. With the State government declaring official mourning and the MLAs in all probability at Puthupally for the last rites of departed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the police are unlikely to make any immediate move in their case.

The police had been making even late-night inspections at the houses of the accused and even those suspected of harbouring the accused bringing criticism from the Congress leadership in its wake. However, the attempts have been futile so far.

A huge police contingent had stationed outside the Kalady panchayat office where the election of the chairman was held on Wednesday. The police had hoped to arrest the Congress candidate Shajan Thottappilly, one of the accused, in case he turned up. But he did not but instead submitted his consent letter before the committee.

The police had booked the accused under IPC Sections 143, 145, 147, 149, 225-B, 353, 506, and 294 (B). As per the FIR, the MLAs barged into the police station and disrupted the duty of police officials. The accused allegedly verbally abused officers, threatened them, and forced them into opening the lock-up of the police station to release the KSU activists.