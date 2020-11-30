Kalady braces for keen tussle between traditional rivals

LDF hopeful of development projects initiated by it translating into votes

The electoral campaign in the Kalady grama panchayat has peaked, as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a second term riding on the development plank, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) seems pulling all the stops to regain the civic body citing poor development and corruption.

The LDF came to power in 2015 by winning 11 of the 17 wards, while the UDF could make it in only six wards. The devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 had hit the panchayat hard, with hundreds losing their shelter and the region witnessing extensive damage to property. The LDF is confident that the development projects initiated by it will translate into votes. But the Congress alleged that the ruling front had a golden opportunity but wasted it owing to administrative inefficiency and nepotism.

Thulasi Bai Padmanabhan, outgoing president of the panchayat, termed the Kalady beautification project among the top achievements of the front. “The drains and canals were in a poor condition, and the system was not able to hold water, resulting in flooding in several areas. Within two years of coming to power, we could resolve the issue. The overall beautification of the panchayat was also taken up in this period,” she said.

Ms. Padmanabhan added that the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste generated in the region had improved considerably after the council implemented a scientific process to ensure that there was no dumping of waste. “We could also shift the Homeo and Ayurveda hospitals to permanent buildings,” she said.

However, Alphonsa Poulose, Opposition Leader, alleged that the CPI(M)-led council had rejected assistance to the tune of over ₹3 crore sanctioned under the MLA fund for setting up a bus stand-cum-shopping complex at Kalady over political differences. “The much-hyped beautification project at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore was also caught up in allegations of corruption and nepotism. Despite tall claims, many areas in Kalady are in a poor shape,” she said.

Ms. Poulose said that the toilet complex project, especially meant for Sabairmala pilgrims, was now facing a probe by the Vigilance Department. There was no infrastructure development in the panchayat during the LDF-regime, she added.