Kakkanad metro extension may get nod

Trains resume operations from Aluva; Thykoodam-Pettah corridor inaugurated

Kochi metro trains began commercial operations from the Pettah station at 2 p.m. on Monday, an hour after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardip Singh Puri, flagged off the 1.3 km-long Thykoodam-Pettah extension, through videoconferencing from Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi respectively.

The commissioning of the extension signals the end of the ₹6,218-crore first phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project. Earlier in the day, metro trains resumed service in the Aluva-Thykoodam corridor after a break of over five months following COVID-19 precautions.

Mr. Puri expressed the hope that the extension would increase the daily ridership from 65,000 (during pre-COVID days) to over 1 lakh. “The 11-km-long Kakkanad metro extension up to Infopark that KMRL has proposed, is under the Centre’s active consideration and will hopefully be accorded approval soon. Home to a population of over 20 lakh, Kochi is one of the fastest-growing urban agglomerations in India. The upcoming Water Metro project (in the Greater Kochi area) will be commissioned in early 2021. This will further enhance Kochi’s position on the global tourism map,” he said.

Bicycles, e-autos

The number of e-autos in Kochi would shortly increase from 15 to 200. This was in addition to 5,000 bicycles that would be introduced in Kochi as part of the Smart Cities Mission project, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre’s nod for the Kakkanad extension was keenly awaited. The State government had given its approval for the project and also earmarked funds for preparatory works such as road widening, he said.

The function also saw Mr. Vijayan unveiling a plaque, announcing the formal commencement of work on the metro viaduct from SN Junction to Thripunithura. The 3-km Pettah-Thripunithura stretch is expected to cost ₹1,066 crore.

DMRC’s role

KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sarma thanked DMRC (the project’s implementing agency), especially Metroman E. Sreedharan, and the workforce which comprised mostly workers from other States, for completing the 25.2 km-long first phase of the metro.