‘Kaithari Gramam’ to be ready by May, says Minister

November 20, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Chendamangalam Handloom Village (Kaithari Gramam) will be ready for commissioning in May next year, said P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries. He laid the foundation stone for the project on Saturday.

The project aims at raising the standard of living of weavers, the Minister said. He expressed hope that the Handloom Village would draw global attention and that the handweaving sector would change from top to bottom with the commissioning of the project.

The total cost of the project, which is being executed in three phases, is ₹19.25 crore. The Minister said an e-commerce platform was being developed for marketing handloom products from the State. He added that efforts were on to complete the development of e-com platform at the earliest.

Mr. Rajeeve specially thanked those who came forward to spare land for the development of a road for the Handloom Village, said a communication from the State Public Relations department.

Presiding over the function, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government should make efforts to turn Chendamangalam into a global destination. The Handloom Village should also become the last world in handweaving industry, he said.

N. Sreenandan, Executive Director of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, presented a report. Handloom and Textiles Director K.S. Anilkumar, former Minister S. Sarma, former MP K.P. Dhanapalan and former MLA P. Raju as well as Ernakulam District Industries Centre Manager P.A. Najeed and Handloom Village special officer K.S. Pradeep were among those who spoke at the programme.