Kadungalloor set to launch its own rice brand

Harvesting in progress at a paddy field, which was once a barren land, at West Kadungalloor in Ernakulam district.

April 26, 2022 19:39 IST

Panchayat turns 400 acres of barren land into paddy fields

A concerted effort to rejuvenate areas lying barren for years has encouraged Kadungalloor panchayat in Ernakulam to bring out a rice brand under the name of the local body.

From 16 acres of farming and 18 tonnes of paddy two years ago, farming has now expanded to 400 acres, yielding paddy production to the tune of 600 tonnes. The rejuvenated barren fields include the heavily polluted Edyattuchaal near the Edayar industrial area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are in talks with rice mills to bring out the Kadungalloor rice brand. The initial idea is to offer 5 kg and 10 kg packets,” said Suresh Muttathil, president of the panchayat.

The local body in association with the Department of Agriculture took the initiative to convert barren land for paddy cultivation. Padasekhara samitis were formed involving farmers and people interested in agricultural activities.

P.B. Hareendran, secretary of the Padasekhara Samiti in West Kadungalloor, said that they had initiated farming in around 65 acres, which had been lying idle for over 30 years.

“With the help of farmers from Kuttanad, we could harvest around 120 metric tonnes of paddy. The Padasekhara Samiti was instrumental in facilitating power supply and providing manpower for cultivation over a period of four months,” he said.

P.A. Aboobacker, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson in Aalangad block panchayat, said that around 255 acres were used for paddy cultivation in Edyattuchaal in Edayar.

“We faced opposition from the real estate lobby, which had plans to reclaim land for construction works, before launching paddy farming. Industrial pollution had adversely affected the ecological condition of the paddy field owing to unchecked dumping of effluents,” he said.

Mr. Aboobacker, president of the Edyattuchaal Padasekhara Samiti, said that they could overcome such resistance and harvest around 130 metric tonnes of paddy. The cultivation in around 50 acres was affected following heavy rain, he said.