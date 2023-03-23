Kadungalloor residents stage protest against meat waste processing companies

March 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Members of Kadungalloor panchayat led by its president on Thursday staged a protest in front of two companies engaged in processing chicken and meat waste before laying siege to the Pollution Control Board (PCB) office at Eloor.

This was in the wake of an incident in which a pickup van brimming with fast-decaying chicken waste was found parked by the roadside within the panchayat limits causing nauseating smell from the leakage of blood-infused water along a long stretch. It emerged that the waste was meant for a company, which was shut down following a stop memo issued by the PCB after it allegedly drained untreated polluted water into the Periyar earlier this month.

Since the waste had no takers, the driver had chosen to park the van by the roadside after another waste processing company had said that it would consider taking it. The van had been reportedly parked since 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday and caused an uproar by around 11 a.m. when it was identified by people as the source of the nauseating smell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People alerted the panchayat, and we in turn informed the police and the PCB. Later, when we contacted, the company officials said that they had not committed to taking the waste though we got it unloaded on its premises nevertheless. The Binanipuram police registered a case and seized the van,” said panchayat president Suresh Muttathil.

A PCB official said that the agency could do little more than the guidelines already issued about the transportation of waste owing to woeful shortage of staff. Perhaps, the Motor Vehicles department and the police could do more, the official added.

The Binanipuram police have slapped the driver with IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act. “Waste from across the State is being brought here beyond the capacity of the companies here handling it,” a senior police officer said.

In fact, the panchayat, which is part of the Edayar industrial belt and home to 13 chicken and meat processing companies, has been facing the problem for quite a while owing to the allegedly polluting ways of these companies with residents complaining about various health issues.

A few months ago, a meeting convened by the PCB chief engineer had decided to constitute a monitoring committee comprising people’s representatives, officials of the PCB and the panchayat to oversee the functioning of the companies and make interventions whenever needed. “But the PCB did nothing to act up on it. We are about to hold an all-party meet to discuss the issue. Unless companies mend their ways, we will not allow them to function,” said Mr. Muttathil.

ADVERTISEMENT