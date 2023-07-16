Kadungalloor panchayat office renovation to be completed in March

July 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Work on renovating the Kadungalloor grama panchayat office is expected to be completed before March 31, says a communication from the Public Relations department.

Around 75% of the work has been completed at a cost of ₹33 lakh. The work is being carried out using panchayat funds. The total cost of renovation will be ₹1.5 crore, and the renovated building will be aged- and differently abled-friendly, adds the communication.

A restroom, feeding room, and restrooms for Asha and Kudumbashree workers and others visiting the office will be part of the new building complex. There will be a television set and a lift for easy movement within the building. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed, a compound wall built, and an entrance installed.

The agriculture office will be shifted to the new office complex once the work is completed, says the communication.

