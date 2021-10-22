Kadavumbhagom synagogue to be renovated: Ahmed Devarcovil

Kochi

The minister inspected the monument’s temporary roof which was installed to protect it from the elements.

Ahmed Devarcovil, Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, said on Friday that steps would be taken to renovate Kadavumbhagom Synagogue at Mattancherry.

He was speaking after visiting the synagogue on Friday.

Talks would be held with experts in this regard, he said, after inspecting the synagogue’s temporary roof which was installed to protect the monument from the elements.

Responding to a demand from K.J. Maxi, MLA, he said power connection would be provided to the building, while security and cleaning personnel would be deployed.

Later, Mr. Devarkovil visited Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi, which is a district-level history museum, where he said the entry fee in such museums would be decided shortly.

He also visited the regional office of the Archaeology department and went through, among other exhibits, rare manuscripts kept at the office. He also visited Kanjiramattom mosque and Shaikh Fhareedudheen maqubrha.