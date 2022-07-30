Kochi

Kadambrayar tourism project to be revived

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 30, 2022 23:42 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 23:42 IST

The Department of Tourism has decided to revive the Kadambrayar tourism project from August 17.

The authorities have initiated steps to remove aquatic weeds in the waterbody. The restaurant, hanging bridge, and walkway will be functional from August 17, it was decided at the district development meet of the Tourism department, after it was taken up by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Department of Local Self Governments informed that the revised estimate for the construction of the hanging bridge at Thammanimattam had been submitted. The Survey department said additional surveyors would be appointed to carry out survey along Choondi-Ramamangalam road. The survey along the 5-kilometre stretch is expected to be over in two weeks, according to an official communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
tourism
Read more...