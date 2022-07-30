Kadambrayar tourism project to be revived

Restaurant, hanging bridge, and walkway to be functional from August 17

The Department of Tourism has decided to revive the Kadambrayar tourism project from August 17.

The authorities have initiated steps to remove aquatic weeds in the waterbody. The restaurant, hanging bridge, and walkway will be functional from August 17, it was decided at the district development meet of the Tourism department, after it was taken up by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

The Department of Local Self Governments informed that the revised estimate for the construction of the hanging bridge at Thammanimattam had been submitted. The Survey department said additional surveyors would be appointed to carry out survey along Choondi-Ramamangalam road. The survey along the 5-kilometre stretch is expected to be over in two weeks, according to an official communication.