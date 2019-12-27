Kochi

Kadamakudy ethnic tourism fest draws crowds

Beckoning visitors: A tree house set up on the Kadamakudy island as part of the ethnic tourism festival.

Beckoning visitors: A tree house set up on the Kadamakudy island as part of the ethnic tourism festival.  

The eight-day-long Kettukazhcha 2019 — an ethnic tourism festival that is under way on the picturesque Kadamakudy island in the city suburbs — is drawing a huge number of visitors.

Organised jointly by Kadamakudy and Varapuzha panchayats and the Ernakulam DTPC, the event will conclude on December 31. The organisers have made arrangements to take guests back to the bygone era, what with tree houses and opportunities for angling and the like.

Visitors can also take a ride in bamboo raft and bullock or horse-drawn carts. A whole lot of ethnic dance and art forms too are staged every day to draw the holiday crowd and discerning guests to the locale. There are ethnic foods to savour too. The isle is even otherwise an unavoidable locale for shutter bugs, be it rain or shine, said an organiser of the event. Visitors prefer to take photos while walking through the banks of pokkali fields. They can also engage in flying kites, while taking care not to harm birds. The locale is a hub for migratory birds, who prefer to rest in its laid-back settings, he added. This makes it an apt locale for birdwatching too.

The festival is on from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Approximately 50,000 people visited the locale on Christmas day alone. Entry is free, sources said.

