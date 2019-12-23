Kadamakkudy Tourism Festival begins today

A colourful function on Tuesday will kick-start the Kadamakkudy Tourism Festival.

V.D. Satheesan, MLA, will be the chief guest at the inauguration. The five-day festival promises a range of performances including Kathakali, Chavittu Natakam, Chakyarkoothu and Theyyam, before culminating on New Year’s eve. The festival is designed around a historical theme.

The festival is being organised by the Kadamakkudy and Varapuzha panchayats in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council.