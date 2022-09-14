Kochi

KAAPA invoked against habitual offender

The Ernakulam Rural police have invoked provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against 25-year-old Jobin Mattathil, a habitual offender, residing at Neriamangalam.

Several cases have been registered against him under various police stations, including Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha. KAAPA was invoked against him on the basis of a report by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Jobin was involved in cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties, according to the police.


