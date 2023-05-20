K-store inaugurated in Kalamassery

May 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The public distribution centre in division 39 of Kalamassery municipality has been converted into a K-store as part of the 100-day programme of the State government. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurated the new store on Saturday.

The Kalamassery store will be among the six PDS centres being converted into K-stores in the district, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The Minister said that the K-store will deal in local products in addition to Sabari and Supplyco products. Ration supplies, five-kg ‘Chotu’ gas cylinders, Akshaya, and banking facilities too can be availed through K-stores.

Mr. Rajeeve said work on several projects are in progress in Kalamassery constituency. These include the proposed science park, which will be set up by the Industries department with the support of Cochin University of Science and Technology and foreign universities. ₹1 crore will be spent on raising standards of anganwadis and another ₹1 crore will be invested in improving public libraries in the constituency. The government is also investing ₹10 crore in improving public spaces.

