ADVERTISEMENT

K-store inaugurated in Kalamassery

May 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The store among six PDS centres being upgraded into K-stores in the district

The Hindu Bureau

The public distribution centre in division 39 of Kalamassery municipality has been converted into a K-store as part of the 100-day programme of the State government. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurated the new store on Saturday.

The Kalamassery store will be among the six PDS centres being converted into K-stores in the district, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The Minister said that the K-store will deal in local products in addition to Sabari and Supplyco products. Ration supplies, five-kg ‘Chotu’ gas cylinders, Akshaya, and banking facilities too can be availed through K-stores.

Mr. Rajeeve said work on several projects are in progress in Kalamassery constituency. These include the proposed science park, which will be set up by the Industries department with the support of Cochin University of Science and Technology and foreign universities. ₹1 crore will be spent on raising standards of anganwadis and another ₹1 crore will be invested in improving public libraries in the constituency. The government is also investing ₹10 crore in improving public spaces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US