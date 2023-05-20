HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K-store inaugurated in Kalamassery

The store among six PDS centres being upgraded into K-stores in the district

May 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The public distribution centre in division 39 of Kalamassery municipality has been converted into a K-store as part of the 100-day programme of the State government. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurated the new store on Saturday.

The Kalamassery store will be among the six PDS centres being converted into K-stores in the district, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The Minister said that the K-store will deal in local products in addition to Sabari and Supplyco products. Ration supplies, five-kg ‘Chotu’ gas cylinders, Akshaya, and banking facilities too can be availed through K-stores.

Mr. Rajeeve said work on several projects are in progress in Kalamassery constituency. These include the proposed science park, which will be set up by the Industries department with the support of Cochin University of Science and Technology and foreign universities. ₹1 crore will be spent on raising standards of anganwadis and another ₹1 crore will be invested in improving public libraries in the constituency. The government is also investing ₹10 crore in improving public spaces.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.