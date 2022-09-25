K-Rail yet to provide details of Silverline project: Railway Board

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has not yet given technical documents and other details, including the alignment of the Silverline project, sought by the Railway Board, according to a statement filed by the Centre before the Kerala High Court.

In an additional statement filed in response to a High Court directive in a case relating to the K-Rail survey, Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu submitted that the K-Rail had been asked to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particularly of railway land and private land crossings over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway assets for detailed examination of the project and arriving at a conclusion about the feasibility of the project. Despite sending reminders, the K-Rail had not as yet given any clarification sought by the Railway Board.

The court had earlier directed the Railway Board and the Centre to inform the court as to whether there had been any progress from the stand taken earlier before the court on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Silverline.