K-Rail stone laying to continue in all districts except Ernakulam amid Thrikkakara byelection

TThe Thrikkakara byelection would not impact the laying of alignment stones for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project as the K-Rail authorities are planning to resume the work in districts other than Ernakulam from next week onwards, according to the Kerala Railway Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL).

The Opposition had challeneged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to continue the stone laying while alleging that the work was suspended fearing public protests in the wake of the byelection for Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

“Neither the government nor we have taken any decision to call off the stone laying work. We need time to identify areas where there is little resistance against the stone laying. It could resume in a week’s time in other districts, if everything goes as planned,” said V. Ajith Kumar, Managing Director of KRDCL, on May 9.

Asked whether the stone laying would be called off in Ernakulam till the completion of the Thrikkakara byelection, Mr. Kumar said that no such decision has been taken while admitting that there are no plans to carry out the work forcibly. “We would not like to precipitate a crisis situation, which might give some a room to take undue mileage out of the stone laying work,” he said.

The KRDCL management stated that the stone laying had slowed down even before the declaration of the Thrikkakara byelection. A lot of preparatory works had to be ensured before starting the work in a region that include support from the district administration, police and revenue authorities, it said.

The K-Rail authorities claimed that alignment stones have been laid along 26.8 km of the total 52 km stretch in Ernakulam. Around 950 stones have been laid till now in the district, according to official estimates.

Stone laying has been completed in Angamaly while it is progressing in places that include Kunnathunadu, Kizhakkambalam, Aluva, Keezhmadu, Chengamanadu, Nedumbassery, Parakkadavu and Puthencruz. Public resistance has delayed the stone laying in Kakkanad, Thiruvankulam, Thiruvaniyoor, Maneed, and Piravom.