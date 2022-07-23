K. Mohankumar wins national award for excellence in atmospheric science

K. Mohankumar, former director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has been selected for the national award of excellence in the field of atmospheric science and technology for 2022 instituted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

He won the award for his significant contributions to the field of atmospheric science. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and citation, according to the letter issued by the Ministry. It will be presented at a function to be held in New Delhi on July 27.

Mr. Mohankumar has over four decades of research experience in the field of atmospheric science, and has published over 120 research articles.