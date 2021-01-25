Juvenile accused in Kalamasserry assault case found dead

A video of six boys brutally thrashing another one went viral on social media.

One of the six juvenile accused in an assault case, the video of which had gone viral on social media last week, was found dead in the bathroom of his house at Glass Factory Colony at Kalamasserry on Monday morning.

The video had shown the accused brutally assaulting a 17-year-old allegedly for being in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused and for talking about their smoking habits. It took place on a vacant plot last Thursday.

The assault was gruesome and the boy found dead on Monday, a 17-year-old, was reportedly the most brutal of the lot. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.

The only adult among all seven accused in the assault case, an 18-year-old, was arrested and released on bail. The rest were sent back to their homes with their parents who were summoned to the police station.

Police are in the process of preparing a social background report on the juvenile accused after verifying their antecedents. It will be submitted to the Child Welfare Committee, said P. R. Santhosh, Station House Officer, Kalamasserry police.

All the seven accused in the thrashing case were charged with IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 146 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly)

Police registered the case suo motu after taking note of the viral social media video.

