Justice given send-off, function streamed live on social media

Kerala High Court senior judge Justice C.K. Adbul Rehim, who laid down office on Thursday, was given send-off in a reference held at the Chief Justice’s Chamber.

The reference was held with bare minimum participants to ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Apart from the three senior judges, Justice C.T. Ravikumar; Justice A.M. Shaffique; and Justice K. Harilal, it was attended by Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad, Kerala High Court Advocates Association president Lakshmi Narayanan R and Registrar General K. Haripal. Chief Justice S. Manikumar joined the reference through videoconferencing. The function was streamed live on social media and YouTube for lawyers and other judges.

Justice Rehim became a judge in 2009 and functioned as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court for a month in 2019.