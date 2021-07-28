Junior health inspector moves HC for anticipatory bail

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:50 IST

A.M. Sajikumar, junior health inspector in the Thrikkakara Municipality, who is an accused in a case relating to the alleged mass killing of stray dogs, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

In his petition, he said that the dogs were killed as per a decision taken at the meeting of the Chairperson, the Secretary, and Chairman of the Standing Committee for Health of the municipality.

The prosecution case was that over 100 stray dogs were poisoned to death and dumped into the waste yard of the municipality by a four-member gang allegedly at the orders of the municipality.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner submitted that he had no connection with the alleged incident. In fact, false allegations were levelled against the petitioner to divert the investigation and exonerate the Chairperson and others. He had no role either in taking the decision to kill the dogs or in the execution of the decision.

It was only to help the Chairperson and others of the municipality escape from the case that the other accused had given a statement against him. A junior health inspector could not take such a decision on his own, he said.