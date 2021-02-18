Jungle safari lures visitors in hordes

Visitors on the picturesque trekking path during the Kuttampuzha Jungle Safari.

Kochi

18 February 2021 01:01 IST

It taps into the pristine beauty of Kuttampuzha forest

Hardly two months into its launch, the Kuttampuzha Jungle Safari, an initiative of the Kudumbashree, has evoked good response, attracting over 150 visitors.

Since its launch on Christmas eve, the day-long safari tapping into the pristine beauty of the forest and the rich culture of tribal life has been flooded with bookings. The trip on an off-road compatible vehicle comes with a package involving trekking, swimming, fishing, and boat rowing, besides food prepared by tribals and resting on tree huts.

The project being run by the Kudumbashree tribal unit, Sahya, benefits around 15 members. Everyone associated with the project, from driver to cook to guides, is all tribal members. Guides being employed are also women, making it more comfortable for families. In due course, indigenous tribal food will also be provided to visitors.

Advertising

Advertising

“The response is so good that there are repeated visitors, especially from city areas. The only hitch is that everyone wants to schedule it coinciding with holidays, making it extremely difficult to get booking matching their preference. Besides, the vehicle can accommodate only seven persons at a time, and we operate just two rides a day,” said Ponni Kannan, district project manager (tribal), Kudumbashree.

The trip is being conducted strictly in compliance with the green protocol whereby visitors are encouraged to carry only a spare dress, and the waste generated is not littered in the forest but brought back and disposed of.

Initially, the plan was to introduce a package for an overnight stay, but it had to be postponed in the wake of the pandemic outbreak. However, it will be introduced gradually alongside the day-long trip.

“We are not taking visitors very deep into restricted forest areas, since that would disrupt the schedule. We also don’t want the place to be crowded like some other tourism destinations affecting the ecology of the area,” said Ms. Kannan.

The day-long trip from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. costs ₹5,000 for a group of six.