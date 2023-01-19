Julius Caesar to be brought alive on Chavittunatakam stage by girl students

January 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Part of the life story of Julius Caesar will be brought alive on Chavittuanatakam stage by a rare performance of the stage art form by a group of students from Our Lady’s Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thoppumpady. It is a sign that the stage art form, that used to be confined to the coastal areas in Central Kerala, is gaining some currency despite the major changes that are being witnessed in performing arts.

Britto Vincent, veteran Chavittunatakam artiste and long-standing trainer, said that school festivals and competitions have seen exclusive girls’ performance of Chavittunatakam. However, it is rare that an all-girl team is putting up such a performance for an occasion like the one on January 21 at the Pallathu Raman grounds, Fort Kochi, for an evening get-together of women.

Mr. Vincent said that Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are amalgams of different cultures and groups, and students from all different communities are part of the Chavittunatakam performance.

The evening programme has been named ‘Vanitha Kala Vismaya Sandhya’, organised by Sayanna Koottam, a group of senior artistes in the area. The ‘Sayanna Kottam’ or the group that gets together in the evening, is a coming together of senior artistes, mostly from the West Kochi area, which is known for its popular artistes.

P. E. Hameed, who has been organising these programmes for about 50 years now, said the evening get-togethers are symbolic for the senior artistes as they are now not active in their respective fields of art. Singers and stage artistes form the larger part of the group.