ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial review by constitutional courts a basic feature of Constitution, says former CJI

March 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, who was in Kochi on Friday to deliver a lecture on ‘Evolution of independence of judiciary as a basic feature of the Constitution’ organised by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and Constitution Debate Club, in conversation with Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN 

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) U.U. Lalit on Friday said that judicial review by constitutional courts was the basic feature of the Constitution, and, therefore, Parliament could not put in place a mechanism to exclude the jurisdiction of constitutional courts.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Evolution of independence of judiciary as a basic feature of the Constitution’ organised by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and Constitution Debate Club (CDC).

He said the power of constitutional courts was considered a basic feature, and any attempt to encroach on it had not been accepted by the Supreme Court. He pointed out that the power of constitutional courts to go into the validity of actions of legislature or executive was sacrosanct. In fact, the power of Parliament to amend laws is subject to the basic features of the Constitution, and one of them is the rule of law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain provisions of the Constitution are inviolable, and they could not be frittered away or amended or modified or substituted with something else. The Supreme Court judgments in the matter of appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and High Court judges had ensured the independence of judiciary, Mr. Lalit said.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas spoke. Naveen T., secretary of the association, welcomed the gathering, and Jaju Babu, patron of CDC, proposed vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US