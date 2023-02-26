HamberMenu
Judicial colloquium calls for setting up drug treatment and rehabilitation centres for children

February 26, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
C.T. Ravikumar, Supreme Court Judge, inaugurating the valedictory session of the colloquium online.

The regional judicial colloquium on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, juvenile justice and drug abuse among children, which concluded here on Sunday, urged the Central and State governments to establish dedicated drug treatment and rehabilitation centres for children as directed by the Supreme Court.

The conference, which was organised by the High Court of Kerala, recommended to the State governments the implementation of the Navchetna Life Skills and Drug Education for School Children Module, which was launched by the Central government in all schools for early prevention of drug abuse. The State governments shall organise awareness and training programmes for sensitising and enhancing the capacities of members of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committees to curb the drug menace, the meeting noted.

Supreme Court judge C.T. Ravikumar inaugurated the valedictory session of the conference.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar and judges Alexander Thomas and Shaji P. Chaly spoke.

The two-day colloquium, which was held for the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry with the support of the respective State High Courts, was attended by judicial officers and heads of government departments involved in the juvenile justice system.

