Judges object to draft seniority list drawn by HC Registry

August 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The draft seniority list of judges of the district judiciary, recently prepared by the Registry of the Kerala High Court, has not gone down well with a large number of judges.

As many as 142 judges have filed written objections to the list. A three-member panel of judges of the Kerala High Court will hear these judges at a special session to be held on Wednesday. The judicial officers have been asked to present their views online. There are around 600 judges in the district judiciary of the State.

The primary demand of the judges is to recast the seniority list based on the marks in the qualifying tests. The present list was prepared following the roster method where reservation norms were applied. This had resulted in a situation where a few candidates got the benefit of reservation at the time of appointment as well as promotion, which is illegal, they contended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges raised the demand following a Supreme Court order, which, according to them, had insisted that merit shall be the sole criterion for preparing the seniority list. Reservation norms could be applied at the time of appointing candidates to the judicial service as mandated by the Constitution but not for promotions. Once appointed, those from the general merit and those who benefited from the reservation norms stood on the same footing, they argued.

Seniority matters in the career of a judge as only seniors from each batch of judges were considered for promotion and elevation as High Court judges, they pointed out.

Applying the roster method for preparing the seniority list has resulted in a few judicial officers, who scored high marks in the qualifying exams, being pushed down the list and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes moving up the ladder at the time of promotion.

The apex court had ordered that those who scored high marks in the qualifying exams were entitled to retain their position on the seniority list for promotion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.