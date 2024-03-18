Judges happy with works done at Brahmapuram yard

March 18, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P. who recently visited the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, on Monday expressed satisfaction with the facilities being set up and the work being done at the yard by the State government and the Kochi corporation.

The judges, who constituted a Bench which has been hearing a suo motu case registered in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire breakout, directed the authorities to consider paving the roads on the premises with tiles. The Bench observed orally that the black soldier fly project and the legacy waste project were working effectively. The Judge said that overall, they were impressed with the progress of works at the plant.

The Bench during the hearing observed that a lot of plastic waste was seen accumulated on both sides of the railway tracks in Ernakulam. The court asked the Kochi Corporation Secretary to issue directions to the railway authorities for removing waste if the property belonged to the Railways and if it was the other way around, the secretary would have to take action.