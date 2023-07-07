Judgments of Kerala High Court, district courts being translated into Malayalam using AI tool

July 07, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court is making use of artificial intelligence (AI) to translate and publish reportable judgments of the Kerala High Court and district courts from English into Malayalam.

As many as 317 judgments of the Kerala High Court have thus been translated into Malayalam. The translated judgments have been made available on the website of the High Court.

In case of district judiciary, 5,186 judgments have been translated and the Malayalam version has been made available on the official websites of the district courts.

Using Anuvadini

The translations are carried out using Anuvadini, an AI tool developed by the All India Council for Technical Education of the Union Ministry of Education. The translations could be used by the Legal Services Authorities for imparting legal education and creating legal awareness to various government departments and other stakeholders, including litigants. The translation of the judgment would also increase the public awareness of the legal matters, said a communication issued by the High Court recently.

The translation programme is being led by Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, chairman, Committee in Charge of Computerisation, and Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and Kauser Edappagath, members of the Artificial Intelligence Assisted Legal Translation Advisory Committee.

The High Court proposes to translate and publish in Malayalam at least five judgments from each court in the district judiciary, the communication said.