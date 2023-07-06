Judge recuses himself from hearing ED plea against bail granted to Santhosh Eapen

July 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Judge Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court on Thursday has recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to set aside an order of the Ernakulam Special Court for PMLA cases granting bail to Santhosh Eapen, MD, Unitac Builders, in a money-laundering case registered in connection with the Life Mission corruption case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the judge ordered that it be posted at the appropriate court. The ED, in its petition, submitted that the Special Court’s order passed in March 27 was based on erroneous appreciation of law and facts. Mr. Eapen is involved in the processes or activities connected with proceeds of the crime, namely, its possession, acquisition and use of it. Thus he had committed the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002.

A huge amount of money collected for the construction of houses for flood victims of the State was illegally siphoned off as an upfront commission. The ED also pointed out that the Special Court had not considered the rigours of the twin conditions laid down under Section 45 of the PMLA for the release of the accused on bail. The ED pointed out that grant of bail to the accused would pave the way for influencing the witnesses which would affect the outcome of the ongoing investigation.