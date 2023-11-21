Judge recuses from hearing plea for CBI probe into Dr. Vandana murder case

November 21, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Kochi

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the killing of Vandana Das, house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital.

The court passed the order when a petition filed by the parents of Dr. Vandana Das came up for hearing. The court had earlier restrained the trial court from framing charges against the sole accused in the case and asked the State Police Chief to look into the grievances of the parents regarding the police probe and take a decision. However, the report in this regard has not yet been filed.

The petitioners alleged that the inaction of the police and other staff at the hospital could be unearthed only if an independent agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a comprehensive investigation. The police investigation could not bring out the truth as some members of the police were involved in the incident, the petitioners alleged.