Judge passes away
Biju Menon, 53, judge of the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, passed away on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram following illness. He had been serving as District Judge since 2016. He is survived by his wife Sandhya, son Hrishikesh and daughter Neeraja. The funeral will be held at Irinjalakuda at 11 a.m. on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.