Judge: do not beat up lockdown violators

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court is all praise for the commendable job done by the police in these trying times, but has requested the State Police Chief to instruct his officers not to beat up those who deliberately violate the lockdown.
In a letter addressed to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the judge said the police was doing a commendable job. At the same time, the safety and health of the officers should not be jeopardised. He advised Mr. Behera to instruct officers on duty to maintain a couple of metres distance from one another and also keep such distance from motorists and pedestrians.
The judge gave the advice after seeing visuals of police officers standing too close to one another and to pedestrians and motorists. He also said that force need not be used unless it is absolutely essential.
