Judge assumes charge

KOCHI

22 November 2021 22:51 IST

Honey M. Varghese assumed charge as the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Ernakulam.

Ms. Varghese had been serving as the CBI Special Judge in Kochi. She has also been trying the sensational female actor rape case. Though promoted as the Principal Sessions Judge, she will hold the additional charge of the Special Judge till the completion of the trial of the actor rape case.

