Kochi

Jubilation as Navy sailor from Ernakulam clinches gold at Birmingham

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:14 IST

Kolenchery in the suburbs of Kochi city and the Southern Naval Command here erupted in celebration as Eldhose Paul, who hails from the town and is a sailor attached to the command, won the gold medal for India in the men’s triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. That another athlete from Kerala, Abdulla Aboobacker, won the silver medal in the event added to the jubilation.

The Metropolitan of the Syrian Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I, in a release, lauded the duo’s feat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An Acting Petty Officer, Communication (Telegraphy), Mr. Paul joined the Indian Navy in 2017 and had won gold and bronze medals in inter-services sports meets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...