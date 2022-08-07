Jubilation as Navy sailor from Ernakulam clinches gold at Birmingham

Kolenchery in the suburbs of Kochi city and the Southern Naval Command here erupted in celebration as Eldhose Paul, who hails from the town and is a sailor attached to the command, won the gold medal for India in the men’s triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. That another athlete from Kerala, Abdulla Aboobacker, won the silver medal in the event added to the jubilation.

The Metropolitan of the Syrian Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I, in a release, lauded the duo’s feat.

An Acting Petty Officer, Communication (Telegraphy), Mr. Paul joined the Indian Navy in 2017 and had won gold and bronze medals in inter-services sports meets.