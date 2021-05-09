Chief Reporter of Matrubhumi News Vipin Chand, 41, a native of North Paravur, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. The death occurred due to cardiac arrest, while he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He had earlier worked with Indiavision channel.
Journalist succumbs to COVID
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
May 09, 2021 23:40 IST
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
May 09, 2021 23:40 IST
