Kochi

Journalist succumbs to COVID

Chief Reporter of Matrubhumi News Vipin Chand, 41, a native of North Paravur, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. The death occurred due to cardiac arrest, while he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He had earlier worked with Indiavision channel.

