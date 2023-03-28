Jose K. Mani seeks to implead himself in Arikompan case

March 28, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani on Tuesday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to implead himself in the case in which the court restrained the Forest department from tranquilising and capturing wild elephant Arikompan of Munnar. He pointed out that wildlife attacks had assumed alarming proportions in the State. As many as 1,233 people were killed in such attacks in the last one decade alone. The petitioner or his party was not against the interests of wildlife. However, when wild animals came out of forests, encroach into the human habitats, kill the people and destroy their property and agricultural produce, it should be interfered. The law protects these animals.

However, the law did not provide any protection to any person who kills a wild animal for his self defence and for protecting his family, he said.