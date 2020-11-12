Joint winners for MEC’s ‘Illuminati Quiz’

Suraj Menon and Venkatesh, working professionals in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Jyotesh Singh and Preetham Upadhya from IIM Bengaluru and SJSOM, IIT Mumbai, emerged the joint winners of the ‘Illuminati Quiz’ conducted online by the Quiz Club at the Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, here.

The second prize was not adjudged since the first prize was won by two teams jointly.

The third prize was tied between the team of Samanth Subramanian from London and Varun Rajiv of Bengaluru, both working professionals and the team of Gokul S. from Delhi and Rithwik K. of Kozhikode. The winners were awarded cash prizes worth ₹50,000, according to a release by the organisers.

A total of 125 teams participated in the preliminary round and nine qualified for the final round. The 13th edition of the quiz was held online in view of the pandemic.