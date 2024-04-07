Joint night patrol by police, citizen volunteers planned in Thripunithura

April 07, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

A couple of successive thefts recently have left residents of the temple town of Thripunithura anxious leading to a widespread demand to activate the close interaction between the public and the police as envisaged under the Janamaithri policing but, which the residents rue, is now missing.

Taking cue from this, the Hill Palace police recently convened a meeting of residents’ associations and issued them a detailed advisory. The meeting was well attended by over 100 association representatives. Among other things, it was decided to conduct joint night patrol by the police and citizen volunteers.

“The idea is to conduct joint patrol by different sets of volunteers for an hour each in various areas so that there is presence of people on the streets through the night,” said police sources.

While a few lakhs were allegedly stolen from the collection office of a micro finance bank not so far away from the police station, nearly five sovereigns of gold were reportedly stolen from a house on the main road when the family was away. Though another house was also targeted, it was only recently built, and the owners were yet to move in.

“The road leading to the houses was unlit so was their immediate neighbourhood. In fact, there is delay in replacing street lamps when they fall into disrepair enabling miscreants to thrive in the cover of darkness. Besides, there is a short-cut by the houses targeted to reach the railway station. Thefts in Thripunithura have traditionally focussed around areas near the railway station as it makes it easier for the offenders to flee,” said V.P. Prasad, chairman of Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association.

He added that it would be hard to find volunteers for joint patrol as a majority of households have only elderly people with the younger generation mostly away. Besides, many of the surveillance cameras in the town installed long ago under the aegis of merchants are not functional any longer, Mr. Prasad complained.

