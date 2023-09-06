ADVERTISEMENT

Joint meeting of synod representatives, priests on Mass issue on Thursday

September 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A joint meeting of vicars of foranes, members of the presbyteral council (council of priests) of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and representatives of the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church will be held here on Thursday to resolve the question of how to celebrate the Mass.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, convenor of a nine-member committee appointed by the synod to hold discussions with members of the archdiocese on the Mass issue, will chair the meeting at the archbishop’s house, said a letter to priests from Varghese Pottackal.

The letter said that papal delegate archbishop Cyril Vasil had responded to the understanding reached by the ad hoc committee of priests and synod members on unified Mass. His response was also discussed, and the suggestion was to hold a joint meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting is convened to settle the long-pending question of how to celebrate the Mass. The synod has prescribed a unified Mass throughout the Church, while the archdiocese has refused to toe the synod line.

The synod’s prescription for a Mass in which the priest faces the people for the first and last parts and turns to the altar for consecration is considered by a majority of archdiocesan members as an attempt to impose the synod will on the faithful without discussions.

The reported failure of apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath to resolve the issue resulted in Rome sending a papal delegate, who had declared that his mission was to implement the synod’s decision. The declaration was construed as a challenge to the general will of the faithful and priests, who refused to cooperate with him or to depart from the decades-old practice of full people-facing Mass.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US