Joint meeting of synod representatives, priests on Mass issue on Thursday

September 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A joint meeting of vicars of foranes, members of the presbyteral council (council of priests) of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and representatives of the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church will be held here on Thursday to resolve the question of how to celebrate the Mass.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, convenor of a nine-member committee appointed by the synod to hold discussions with members of the archdiocese on the Mass issue, will chair the meeting at the archbishop’s house, said a letter to priests from Varghese Pottackal.

The letter said that papal delegate archbishop Cyril Vasil had responded to the understanding reached by the ad hoc committee of priests and synod members on unified Mass. His response was also discussed, and the suggestion was to hold a joint meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The meeting is convened to settle the long-pending question of how to celebrate the Mass. The synod has prescribed a unified Mass throughout the Church, while the archdiocese has refused to toe the synod line.

The synod’s prescription for a Mass in which the priest faces the people for the first and last parts and turns to the altar for consecration is considered by a majority of archdiocesan members as an attempt to impose the synod will on the faithful without discussions.

The reported failure of apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath to resolve the issue resulted in Rome sending a papal delegate, who had declared that his mission was to implement the synod’s decision. The declaration was construed as a challenge to the general will of the faithful and priests, who refused to cooperate with him or to depart from the decades-old practice of full people-facing Mass.

