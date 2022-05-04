Joint convention against SilverLine

KOCHI

A special convention of representatives of all organisations protesting against the proposed SilverLine semi-high speed rail project will be held at Adhyapaka Bhavan on May 7.

The day-long convention will be inaugurated by S. P. Udayakumar of the People's Movement against Nuclear Energy at 9.30 a.m. The aim is to create a coordination committee for bringing together all like-minded organisations against the project on a common platform for more coordinated and efficient resistance, said the organisers of the movement behind the initiative at a press conference here on Wednesday.

State chairman of the SilverLine Virudha Samara Samithi M.P. Baburaj will deliver the keynote address. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will speak. V.M. Michael, chairman of the coordination committee, will preside over the event.