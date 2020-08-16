Joint coastal patrol commences

KOCHI

16 August 2020 23:59 IST

Marine police to be offered sea training for enhanced coastal security

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced a joint coastal patrol (JCP) by embarking marine police personnel on board ICG ships to develop synergy and provide sea training to them for enhanced coastal security.

The JCP is being instituted to enable the implementation of the Coastal Security Scheme (CSS) through capacity building of the marine police in the overall coastal security construct. The JCP will also enable addressing issues of communication, inter-operability, attaining sea legs, and joint investigation procedures by the marine police. The endeavour includes classroom instructions and on-the-job training on-board ICG ships. The ICG will provide hands-on training to marine police personnel on various aspects of safety, navigation, maintenance, law enforcement, surveillance, and investigation at sea within the territorial waters that fall under the jurisdiction of the respective States.

With the implementation of the joint patrol, marine police personnel will consolidate adequate trained staff, enhancing their overall operational efficiency.

